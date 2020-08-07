The mask: Protective gear against Covid that doubles up as a style quotient

Today there is a mask for every reason, and a mask for every season. If you're healthy, what you need whenever you step out of home is a three-layered surgical or cloth mask. For caregivers (those taking care of patients), a surgical mask or a standard N95 without exhalation valves is goof enough.

But for healthcare workers it’s the surgical N95 masks that works best. Even simple, cheap and reusable home-made masks have their place in the sun. According to pulmonologist Randeep Guleria, cloth masks are effective because they prevent even asymptomatic patients from spreading ...