JUST IN
You are here: Home » PF » News » Spending

Pay higher percentage of vehicle cost upfront to get loan in pandemic
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

The mask: Protective gear against Covid that doubles up as a style quotient

From simple protective gear to sophisticated offerings with logos, taglines and artistic work, there are a whole lot of products you can choose from

Topics
Coronavirus | Outbreak of COVID-19 | COVID-19

Namrata Kohli  |  New Delhi 

Today there is a mask for every reason, and a mask for every season. If you're healthy, what you need whenever you step out of home is a three-layered surgical or cloth mask. For caregivers (those taking care of patients), a surgical mask or a standard N95 without exhalation valves is goof enough.

But for healthcare workers it’s the surgical N95 masks that works best. Even simple, cheap and reusable home-made masks have their place in the sun. According to pulmonologist Randeep Guleria, cloth masks are effective because they prevent even asymptomatic patients from spreading ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 14:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU