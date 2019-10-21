The upward leg in gold's cycle tends to last for 3-4 years, say analysts

At a time when both equities and real estate are languishing, the yellow metal is among the few assets holding up investors’ portfolios. Gold, currently trading at Rs 38,177 per 10 gram, has given investors a return of 20.3 per cent over the past year.

Dhanteras falls on October 25 — an auspicious day for buying gold. Experts say gold’s fundamentals remain sound, so buyers can venture out this Dhanteras without being unduly worried about its prospects. The foremost factor expected to propel gold’s price upward is the deepening economic slowdown, not just in ...