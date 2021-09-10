Things to keep in mind while filing your income tax return this year

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITR) further for Assessment Year 2021-22. The new deadline for individuals whose accounts are not to be audited, is December 31. Previously it was September 30.

This deadline extension is because of technical glitches faced by several taxpayers. However, many have been able to file ITR smoothly. According to the tax department, over 100,000 income-tax returns are being filed on the new income-tax portal every day. Even though the deadline has been extended, it would be better to ...