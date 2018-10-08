Time to increase gold allocation in your portfolio this Dussehra

This Dussehra can be different for your gold investment. Analysts are increasingly becoming positive on the outlook of gold over the next few months with oil prices rising and the risks in the global economy increasing.

Last week, international gold prices crossed $1,200 after Italy said it will run a higher budget deficit that threatened the European currency. The ongoing trade tensions between the US and China has been increasing in impacting currencies. Moreover, if there are a couple more rate hikes in the US, that could lead to an inverted yield curve, giving rise to the threat ...