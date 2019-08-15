Tipping point: Are you getting impatient with your small-cap fund?

Over the past year, small-cap funds have given a category average return of -15.9 per cent. Many investors are even thinking of pulling out their money, even if it entails booking a loss. It is not advisable to do so. When you invested, your distributor must have suggested a minimum tenure of five to seven years.

Stick to your resolution to be a long-term investor. Even now, their 10-year category average remains 12.8 per cent. Remember that if you are patient, you could again see an year like 2017, when these funds gave a category average return of 50.23 per cent. In future, when a category ...