Tipping Point: Buy a house before the window of opportunity closes

Should you buy a house now? The best investments in any asset class are made when it is viewed unfavourably by the majority of buyers and investors. The residential real estate market still fits the bill. However, you need to act soon before the window of opportunity closes.

Despite lower launches, sales momentum has picked up in almost all the cities except Gurugram, according to PropTiger DataLabs. Total sales of the top 9 cities increased by 30 per cent year-on-year. Unsold inventory of top 9 cities reached the lowest level in the last 13 quarters. Recent numbers show ...