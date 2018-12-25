Tipping point: Has your small-cap fund beaten its category average?

Has your small-cap fund beaten its category average? After enjoying a multi-year bull run, these funds faltered in 2018. The S&P BSE Small-cap Index has fallen 24.78 per cent year-to-date (YTD).

The average return of the small-cap category has been -18.40 per cent. Investors should make sure that their exposure to this category is not more than 10-20 per cent.