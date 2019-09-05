Tipping point: Should you bet on constant duration funds via SIP route?

Gilt funds with 10-year constant duration are currently showing a high one-year category average return of 18.65 per cent. These high-duration funds gain heavily from declining interest rates. The 10-year government bond yield has declined from 8.06 per cent to 6.53 per cent over the past year.

However, they can be risky. An increase in interest rates can result in negative returns from them. Investors should invest in them when interest rates are moving upward and are closer to their historic peak. Alternatively, investors should invest in them via the SIP route and hold them across a ...