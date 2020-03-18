Tipping point: Should you buy stocks now as markets keep falling?

It is said that the best time to invest is when there is blood on the streets. And these are such times. Index level valuations are at or close to their 52-week lows across the market spectrum.

However, you should not buy indiscriminately. You should only purchase stocks if you have done the research and prepared a list of those that have sound fundamentals. Also, do not use up all your dry powder at one go. Stagger your purchases so that if the markets fall further, you can average your purchase price downward. . .