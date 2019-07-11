Tipping point: Should you invest in the ongoing sovereign gold bond issue?

Should you invest in the ongoing sovereign gold bond issue?

The ongoing sovereign gold bond (SGB) issue will close on July 12. Each bond is offered at Rs 3,443 a gram. Don't invest in SGB because the price of the yellow metal has started gaining as it's a long-tenured product (eight years), and no one can predict where would be the prices at the maturity.





Opt for SGB only if the gold allocation in your portfolio is below 10 per cent or you want to invest in metal for a future goal like your daughter's wedding. One option for retail investors is to buy earlier issues at a lower price on exchanges. But the secondary market is not liquid.