Tipping Point: What risks do investors face in corporate bonds?

One major risk is default risk. A recent report from says that around 18 per cent of outstanding in India, or nearly one in five, were at the risk of defaulting in 2016. The paper also warns that the share of could rise from 18 per cent to 27 per cent if rates on were to rise by 200 basis points (or 2 percentage points).

What are the implications for

In recent times, a number of players have come out with non-convertible debentures (NCDs) offering interest rates of 9 per cent or above. Experts say that you should not invest in papers with a credit rating below AA+. More conservative should, in fact, not invest in papers having a credit rating below AAA, since in India can fall by several notches at one go.