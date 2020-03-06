Tips for picking up a classy vintage car for those with deep pockets

For Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar of Udaipur, it’s his MG TC 1946 that remains the favoured mode of transport within the City Palace.

Calling it “a delightful gem of a four-cylinder open two-seater” that he began driving sometime in the 1970s, he says, “It is a compact, powerful car which I have driven on the roads, especially in the days I used to play cricket and visited the polo-fields regularly. Being an open two-seater, it is a delight to drive under the open skies.” Parked in the mornings at his private residence in Udaipur, the Shambhu Niwas Palace, this ...