Tips on choosing an electric room heater to keep the winter cold at bay

If you're the kind fascinated by the Victorian lifestyle, you'd most likely light up the hearth on a cold winter night to keep yourself warm. Or the nature lover you might just create a bonfire in the great outdoors if you're out trekking.

But on most other occasions, chances are that you will rely on the efficiency of an electric room heater to keep yourself from shivering when the temperature drops to unbearable levels. The gadget, in fact, doesn't just keep you warm, but raises the mercury in the entire room for an extended period of time. How does the heater work? ...