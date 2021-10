Tips on painting your house and adding some life to it this festive season

A mint-green kitchen, a powder-pink playroom, a grey living room, a light blue bedroom–you can brighten a room, create drama or a relaxed set up, depending upon how you choose to paint your walls. When was the last time you had your walls painted? Think of all of the wear and tear your home’s surfaces endure daily.

From hanging things, absorbing light, to all the dust, dirt and grime, your walls go through a lot. They get dirty with and worn down with leakage, cracks, mold, and fungus. Giving your walls an update with some high-quality paint is an easy way to get your walls ...