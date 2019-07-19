Tips to choosing health-boosting dry fruits and nuts for your daily diet

Haven’t we all grown up eating almonds soaked overnight in water, along with milk every morning, hearing grandma’s theory of how they're really good for our brains? Cut to the modern age, and we have theories galore by dieticians and nutritionists about not just how good almonds and walnuts are, but also about how flax seeds are brain food, full of omega-3 fatty acids and how the intake of prunes favourably impacts on bone health.

People seem to be investing more than ever before both on conventional nuts and dry fruits and on exotic varieties such as chia seeds, pumpkin ...