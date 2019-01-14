Tokenisation to make your credit, debit card transactions a lot safer

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), through its circular dated January 8, has permitted card networks to undertake tokenisation in their transactions. At present, this facility has been permitted for payments through mobile phones and tablets only. It will be extended to other usages and devices later.

The ultimate responsibility for card tokenisation services will rest with the authorised card networks. Let us first try to understand the risks that users face when they carry out online transactions at present. Suppose that a customer makes a purchase at an e-commerce website. He may ...