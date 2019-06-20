Trading on overseas online forex platforms illegal, punishable under FEMA

It’s hard to miss the advertisements of forex platforms on social media. One claims that traders can make a profit of $100 in half an hour. Another promises risk-free winning strategies. Then, there are click baits that read: “Convert $100 into $1,000”.

These platforms also allow users to trade with margin money as high as 1:100, that is, if you bet $10, you can trade for $1,000. These are not necessarily fraudulent websites. A few of them are popular globally. But it’s illegal for Indians to trade on them. “The popular ones are binary options trading platforms, ...