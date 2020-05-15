Unable to pay rent amid lockdown? Here are steps to tide over woes

No one in New York can be evicted for not paying rent until August 20, 2020. But, that's the USA, not India. Here, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to the Centre to ensure compliance with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order.

This order had directed landlords to neither ask students and labourers to vacate the premises, nor seek rent for a month during the Covid-19 lockdown. In short, irrespective of where you stay in India, you won't get any moratorium on paying rent. A moratorium on rentals would not be fair to landlords, say ...