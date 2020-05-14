JUST IN
FM extends Rs 3.2-trillion stimulus to migrant workers and farmers
Business Standard

FM's Day 2 package: Govt's immediate fiscal cost will be close to Rs 10K cr

The direct spending by the centre, on Thursday's announcements will include Rs 3,500 crore that the centre will spend on providing free foodgrains to 80 million migrants

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

Of the Rs 3.16-trillion package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, the Centre’s immediate fiscal cost will be close to Rs 10,000 crore, a top government official told Business Standard. The Centre’s direct spending vis-à-vis the second round of announcements will include Rs 3,500 crore on providing free foodgrain to 80 million migrants for two months and Rs 1,500 crore interest subvention on Mudra loans below Rs 50,000.

Sitharaman specified these two points. ALSO READ: FM extends Rs 3.2-trillion stimulus to ...

First Published: Thu, May 14 2020. 22:20 IST

