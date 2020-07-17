JUST IN
Don't redeem your investments during times of crisis, advise experts
Upgrading cookware and gadgets as the kitchen takes centre stage amid Covid

With home becoming the be-all and end-all of existence, consumer spends are focussed on upgrades and renovation, acquiring appliances and wellness gadgets, cookware and serve ware

Namrata Kohli  |  New Delhi 

A warm stove, a simmering pot and mom cooking delicacies. This image gushes forth as part of our fondest childhood memories when we think of kitchens.

But Covid has reset the kitchen dynamics and converted this hitherto woman-dominated space into a family zone, one where everyone participates, makes, bakes, grills and dines and has a say and an input. The pandemic has brought home cooking back in fashion, says Indian celebrity chef and entrepreneur, Sanjeev Kapoor. “whatever food is cooked at home, even if it is junk food, is far better and healthier than outside food. In the ...

First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 20:39 IST

