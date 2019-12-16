Use allowance like LTA, HRA, car maintenance to reduce your tax liability

Most salary structures have an allowance element, be it leave travel allowance (LTA) or others. But all of them do not get tax benefits.

As Archit Gupta, founder, and chief executive officer of Cleartax.in, says, “Allowances are monetary benefits given in addition to the basic salary. Some of the allowances are specifically granted to meet specific expenditures.” These allowances are part of the salary package, and included in the overall CTC, or cost to the company. According to the Income Tax Act, since some of these are added to the salary, they are taxed under the ...