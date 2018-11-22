Use balance transfer facility on your credit card to ease interest burden

Festive season brings along a lot of cheer. But there are additional expenses as well.

If you’ve gone overboard on your credit card this festival season, one way to take care of that debt, and that too, at a lower interest rate is by using the balance transfer facility on credit card. Vipul Sharma, CEO, chqbook.com, says, “Balance transfer is a facility in which you can transfer outstanding balance from one credit card to another. It works well if you have multiple cards.” In fact, even if you don’t have multiple cards, there are cards which are specifically ...