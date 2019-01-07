JUST IN
Lighten up equity portfolio
Business Standard

Use credit card with discretion: Here're fees, charges and penalties

Among all financial products, it has the highest charges and penalties

Tinesh Bhasin 

credit card
Representative image
 

  • Treat a credit card as a convenient means to pay and not as an efficient way to borrow
  • Understand charges, fees and penalties (See table) and avoid taking excess debt
  • The most common reason for the build-up of debt is that borrowers make only partial payment or pay only the minimum amount due
  • The balance, then, gets added to the next bill and the combined amount attracts extremely high-interest charges
  • Eventually, the cardholder has to pay heavy interest on the outstanding
  • Once in a debt trap, the only recourse is to take a personal loan to clear the debt or convert the credit card dues into equated monthly instalments
First Published: Mon, January 07 2019. 01:47 IST

