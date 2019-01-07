Use credit card with discretion: Here're fees, charges and penalties

-
- Treat a credit card as a convenient means to pay and not as an efficient way to borrow
- Understand charges, fees and penalties (See table) and avoid taking excess debt
- The most common reason for the build-up of debt is that borrowers make only partial payment or pay only the minimum amount due
- The balance, then, gets added to the next bill and the combined amount attracts extremely high-interest charges
- Eventually, the cardholder has to pay heavy interest on the outstanding
- Once in a debt trap, the only recourse is to take a personal loan to clear the debt or convert the credit card dues into equated monthly instalments
