Use the market correction as an opportunity to buy quality stocks

The last two days of this week were highly volatile. The Sensex dropped 2,702 points, or 4.7 per cent, on Thursday as Russia invaded Ukraine. On Friday, however, it rose 1,328 points, or 2.44 per cent, thereby recovering about half its loss on the previous day.

The market may continue to be volatile in the near future. Both direct stock investors and mutual fund investors need to align their investment strategies to this reality. Why the markets could stay volatile In the near term, the Russia-Ukraine conflict could continue and keep the market on the boil. It may continuously ...