Want to invest in equities? Keep emotions out with balanced advantage funds

If you wish to invest in equities but are concerned about market volatility, consider investing in balanced advantage funds. These funds shift their allocation to equities and debt dynamically, depending on market valuation.

They raise equity allocation when markets are down and reduce it when markets are trading at expensive valuations. Experts say that balanced advantage funds are a good option for investors who wish to capture the wealth creation opportunities of equities, while benefiting from the stability of debt. "These funds offer a diversified portfolio where the asset ...