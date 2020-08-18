WFH could mean higher tax for some, altering pay structure may give relief

If you think work from home due to Covid-19 has benefited you by cutting down expenses like daily commutes and eating out, think again. You may end up with a higher income-tax (I-T) bill for the current financial year (2020-21).

The reimbursement components of your salary require you to furnish bills before they become tax-exempt. Producing them may be difficult this year. According to Suresh Surana, founder, RSM India: “Reimbursements like motor car, entertainment, conve­yance expenses, etc will be taxable as they are linked to actual expenses incurred while performing your ...