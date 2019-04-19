What makes premium pens enduring personality statements in the digital era

A transaction expert was trying to ink a deal between an illustrious French client and the wealthy owner of a pen who wasn't willing to sell.

The expert shares how he was engaged in a series of back-and-forth discussions between buyer and seller, so intense that it seemed as if they were deciding “the fate of nations rather than organising the sale of a pen”! His French client was determined to buy a rare vintage Dunhill-Namiki, the only one of its kind known to exist and reserved a very chic restaurant to finalise the deal. “Not a table, mind you, but the entire ...