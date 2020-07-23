When broke, apply for bankruptcy, but process could be excruciating

Over the years, we have heard stories about celebrities like Michael Jackson, Mike Tyson, Donald Trump and Vijay Mallya going broke, and some even filed for bankruptcy. However, it is rare to hear about individual bankruptcy/insolvency cases in India because the laws are much tougher, and of course, social stigma.

The good thing is that you can do so even if you owe someone as little as Rs 500, according to the existing law which is almost over a century old. No wonder, the process can be excruciating. Suresh Surana, founder, RSM India says: “Bankruptcy arises where a person is ...