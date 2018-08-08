Where should you invest after retirement? Making savings last a challenge

With life expectancy going up due to the availability of better healthcare, most people can easily expect to live for another quarter century or more after retirement. Hence, it is important that they invest their retirement corpus with due care.

Not only should it last throughout their lifetime, but it should also help them deal with inflation so that they do not have to compromise on their lifestyle due to lack of funds. When people retire, the nature of expenses they incur changes. “Conveyance expenses and lifestyle-related expenses are likely to go down. Most loans would ...