Who gains and who loses if FM changes tax norms in the coming Budget

In the fortnight before the Budget, a great deal of expectation builds up among market participants about the sops that the government may offer. Often, it is a case of the wish being father to the thought.

The government may offer sops to a sector, or to a financial instrument if it wants to enhance its attractiveness in the eyes of prospective investors. It is likely to do so only if it believes that the benefits (say, in the form of additional investment attracted) will outweigh the losses (in the form of revenue forgone). This year, there is talk of long-term capital gains tax ...