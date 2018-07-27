Why you may not always get the best bargain on your online purchases

The big sales from major online retailers ended recently. Hyderabad-based Gopi Krishna, who ordered household items during one such sale, realised that online does not necessarily mean cheaper prices.

Krishna ordered three ceiling fans for which he paid Rs 1,950 each, including an additional 10 per cent discount on his credit card. When he later inquired about the prices of fans locally, the distributor offered them for Rs 1,750 each and was willing to offer a further discount for a bulk order. Industry experts say that online retailers have been moderating the discounts that they ...