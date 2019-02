About 300 cars were gutted in a fire in the parking lot of Yelahanka Air Force base in Bengaluru recently. In another coincidence, 200 cars of Utoo Cabs got destroyed in a fire in Chennai. These twin incidents, however, underline the need for car owners to keep their cars comprehensively insured.

As their vehicles age, many owners do not buy insurance at all, or only buy the mandatory third-party (TP) cover. They skip the own-damage (OD) cover, that protects owners in case of a fire, to save money. “Buy a comprehensive cover. The actual risks your car faces could be much ...