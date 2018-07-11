Why you should invest in equities for at least five to seven years

Mutual fund inflows into the equity markets fell in June, which implies that investors are stopping investments. Equities are long-term instruments. You should invest in them with a horizon of at least five-seven years.

Especially if you are investing via the SIP route, you should not stop your investments when the markets fall. Your SIPs get to buy more units when the markets fall and this helps to boost their returns over the long term. So, do continue investing for your long-term goals despite the current bout of market volatility. However, if you have become overweight on mid- ...