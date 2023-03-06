Despite spike, women fund managers less than a tenth of total 428 in Jan

Women's representation in fund management remains in single digits even as their absolute count has risen sharply in 2023. At the end of January 2023, the mutual fund industry had 42 fund managers, which is just 9.8 per cent of the total mutual fund manager count at 428.

In terms of assets under management (AUM), the share of stood at 11 per cent, or Rs 4.4 trillion, at the end of January, a report shared by Morningstar shows. It was 11.98% in January 2022.

While the overall count of fund managers is growing, their share in is declining steadily, the report noted. "Over the past few years, there has been a marginal but steady decline in percentage terms with respect to the assets managed by women. Last year, women managed 11.98 per cent of the total mutual fund assets," it said.

The year 2022 marked a shift in trend in terms of the quantum of assets being managed. The total assets managed by women as of January 2023 was lower than in January 2022. "This dip could be attributed to two prominent names that exited the mutual fund-management industry last year—Swati Kulkarni (UTI MF) and Lakshmi Iyer (Kotak MF)—both of whom managed a fair amount of corpus among themselves," the report said.