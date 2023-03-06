Despite spike, women fund managers less than a tenth of total 428 in Jan

-
ALSO READ
T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles
A new legislation for women's representation: The need of the hour
Women's T20 World Cup: India fail again, lose to AUS by 5 runs in semifinal
Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final
Women's T20 World Cup final: Australia vs South Africa live stream in India
-
Women's representation in fund management remains in single digits even as their absolute count has risen sharply in 2023. At the end of January 2023, the mutual fund industry had 42 women fund managers, which is just 9.8 per cent of the total mutual fund manager count at 428.
In terms of assets under management (AUM), the share of women stood at 11 per cent, or Rs 4.4 trillion, at the end of January, a report shared by Morningstar shows. It was 11.98% in January 2022.
While the overall count of women fund managers is growing, their share in AUM is declining steadily, the report noted. "Over the past few years, there has been a marginal but steady decline in percentage terms with respect to the assets managed by women. Last year, women managed 11.98 per cent of the total mutual fund assets," it said.
The year 2022 marked a shift in trend in terms of the quantum of assets being managed. The total assets managed by women as of January 2023 was lower than in January 2022. "This dip could be attributed to two prominent names that exited the mutual fund-management industry last year—Swati Kulkarni (UTI MF) and Lakshmi Iyer (Kotak MF)—both of whom managed a fair amount of corpus among themselves," the report said.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 17:13 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU