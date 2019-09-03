Yellow metal adds sheen: should you invest in sovereign gold bonds or ETFs?

The spot price of gold touched the Rs 40,000 per 10-gram mark in intra-day trade on the MCX last week. Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have given a category average return of 24.6 per cent over the past year. This sharp upsurge in the price of gold has once again sparked investor interest in the yellow metal.

Several factors are responsible for the recent rise. “We are moving towards an environment of slow growth globally. Central banks are cutting interest rates. Later, they may undertake unconventional measures like printing currency. Both nominal and real interest rates are ...