Does your accident cover include adventure sports? Check before you dive

Adventure sports such as bungee jumping, skydiving, mountaineering, hang gliding, scuba diving, trekking and parasailing are becoming increasingly popular among vacationers. And many plan holidays with the sole purpose of experiencing such extreme sports.

However, such sports can also lead to injuries and hospitalisation. Explains Bhaskar Nerurkar, head, health administration team, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance: “Adventure sports are perceived to have a higher level of inherent danger. These activities often involve speed, height, a high level of physical exertion and highly ...