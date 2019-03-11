JUST IN
EC announces 7-phase Lok Sabha election from April 11; results on May 23
Business Standard

264 likely for NDA, 141 for Congress alliance: CVoter opinion poll

NDA will sweep a majority of parliamentary seats up for grabs in the election starting April 11, the poll shows

Reuters 

PM Modi on the Humans of Bombay page

BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will sweep a majority of parliamentary seats up for grabs in the election starting April 11, a nationwide opinion poll has shown.

The coalition could win 264 seats in the election compared to 141 for the Congress party-led Opposition alliance, according to the CVoter opinion poll televised on a local channel on Sunday. A total of 543 seats are up for grabs in the polls.

Results of the poll were released following the announcement of the election schedule.
First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 02:33 IST

