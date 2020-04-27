5 reasons why Sunday's reshuffle was a show stopper before Modi meets CMs

The bureaucratic reshuffle on Sunday, involving 22 top civil servants, was different from any other under the Narendra Modi government so far. Also, the latest exercise would have a significant bearing on many aspects of governance as the country tries to contain the spread of coronavirus while working out steps for lifting the nationwide lockdown.

There are at least five reasons why: Reason 1: In an extremely unusual development, the Centre moved out two officials, counted among the most efficient, from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Additional secretary in the PMO Tarun ...