PM Modi's meeting with CMs to focus on the plight of migrant workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with chief ministers of states on Monday will focus on how best to facilitate inter-state transit of migrants. At least some CMs are likely to flag how the Centre has caused confusion by speaking in different voices on the issue, indicating that the Centre has favoured Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states.

Several state governments, including Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, have in recent days deployed buses to evacuate migrants, particularly students from Kota in Rajasthan. However, the Centre is yet to announce a policy on the issue.

Neither do the CMs agree on how best to help migrants reach their native places. If Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot wants special trains for migrants, Maharashtra’s Uddhav Thackeray has rejected it lest it leads to overcrowding. Even Chhattisgarh and Odisha, both of which have fewer cases of coronavirus, are not keen that train services start at the current juncture.

The CMs would highlight, as Rajasthan’s Gehlot did on Saturday, that the Centre “should show the same unity when it comes to issuing guidelines for the states irrespective of the party lineage of ruling parties in the states”.

On movement of stranded migrants and other issues, Gehlot is set to flag how “it is creating confusion” for everyone that the union home secretary and cabinet secretary are not on the same page.

“Planned strategy with unified command structure of communication to the states can be more fruitful instead of unofficially communicating to different states by different officers such as MHA and cabinet secretariat to facilitate movement of students and migrant workers,” Gehlot said.

Gehlot has said it is intriguing that the home secretary has taken to issue oral instructions to the states during video conferences, which the cabinet secretary has taken to rescind. He pointed to the example of students in Kota wanting to leave for their home states, and said that the home secretary allowed this but the cabinet secretary subsequently said no such order has been issued.

Gehlot would again ask the PM for centralized procurement of testing kits to prevent a repeat of the faulty rapid testing kits purchased from China.

On Sunday, Maharashtra’s Thackeray said he will take a call on the post strategy after April 30. “We are restarting some things. I am going to study (the plan) it this evening. We have to see how we return to normalcy slowly".

While Gehlot would want the Centre to start special trains for migrants, Thackeray disagreed. The Maharashtra CM said he is trying to find a solution with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar governments, but “train services will not start”.

Thackeray said the state has received rice from the Centre, but needs wheat and dal. He said his government will not open district borders in the state just yet, but gradually easing restrictions within districts to allow economic activity to resume.

Apart from the migrant issue, the CMs of non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states would wish to know the Centre’s plan for a staggered exit from the beyond May 3, seek more decentralization of decision making to the states, particularly in relaxing the in ‘safe zones’.

Several CMs have said their states are looking at economic ruin if limited economic activity is not started. While they want the Centre to announce the exit strategy, the PM in his 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday said it was important that people in 'safe zones' do not get overconfident.

On the issue of staggered exit, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wants the lockdown to be completely phased out by middle of the next month, Uttar Pradesh’s Adityanath has banned all public gatherings until June 30.

CMs will also want more funds, food grains and pulses from the Centre, as also a financial package for MSMEs and clarity on recent notifications of the union home ministry.

Kerala will demand more fiscal empowerment for the states, question the rationale of diverting food grains for manufacturing alcohol based sanitizers, distribution of food grains in the Centre’s godowns to migrants, and express concern at the “wasteful expenditure” on central vista redevelopment.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh will demand that liquor sales be allowed to help states earn much needed revenue. Congress chief ministers would also ask for expansion and extension of the Reserve Bank of India’s moratorium on payment of loans, issue of high collateral security to be addressed and Rs 1 lakh crore package for MSMEs.

Puducherry CM V Narayansamy is also set to ask the Centre to resolve the issue of migrant labour, but also make arrangements to bring back blue collar workers stranded abroad. Puducherry has not had a case for the past 15-days, and may demand more relaxed lockdown.

Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and others will again ask the Centre for more funds and relax fiscal deficit limits.