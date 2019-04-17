A coalition might insist on BJP leadership change at Centre: Sharad Pawar

On his quest to revive his party, the NCP, in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar is addressing rallies in all the seats where his party is contesting. He tells Abhishek Waghmare that he strongly believes that the ruling BJP will lose seats, and hints at a possibility that a compulsion to run a coalition government could result in a change of leadership at the Centre.

Edited excerpts: It has been five years that people rejected the Congress-NCP alliance in Maharashtra. Do you think the situation has changed now? If you remember, the UPA rode back to power with a better mandate in 2009 than ...