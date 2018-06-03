A loser's proposition: Questions about the credibility of EVMs continue

Questions about the credibility of electronic voting machines (EVMs) with voter verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs) continue. After a series of allegations by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress about the tampering of EVMs during the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, the Samajwadi Party and others have questioned the working of the machines and their capacity to ensure free and fair elections.

The by-polls last week saw a litany of complaints against EVMs. A day after the elections, on May 29 the Election Commission (EC) ordered re-poll in 73 polling stations in Kairana, ...