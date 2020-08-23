A sign of changing times: The NSCN IM is no longer the force it used to be

In the beginning, there was the legendary leader of Naga Hill Districts, Zaphu Phizo. In 1956, he declared his federal independent sovereign government as “de facto government”. Naturally, a war between Indian forces and Nagaland was inevitable.

When leaders of the Phizo group signed the Shillong Peace Accord with the Indian government in 1975, a clash between factions broke out. At that time, two younger associates of Phizo — Isaak Chisi Swu and Thuingaleng Muivah — were in China, buying arms. When they returned, they denounced the “sellout” by the ...