A sporting chance for SAD to resurrect itself in 'tricky poll'

In recent days, as Sukhbir Badal traversed one constituency after another in the border districts of Punjab, the well of supporters around his convoy gave the impression that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had rediscovered its mojo. The 59-year-old Badal has clocked multiple rallies a week in December, crisscrossing the state, with some partymen even surprised at the renewed vigor.

The Akalis were the first to kick off their election campaign, spell out an agenda for the future and announce the most number of candidates ahead of any other party. With renegade Congressman Amarinder Singh now ...