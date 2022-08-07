All is well with BJP, but won't join Union council again: Janata Dal (U)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's on Sunday made it clear that it will not join the Union council of ministers again, but rebuffed speculations of a rift with ally BJP asserting “all is well”.

JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, who addressed a press conference here, however, dismissed queries about Kumar's absence at the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the terse remark “you should ask the chief minister”.

While there has been no official word on the reason behind Kumar's absence, sources close to the chief minister said he has excused himself citing post-Covid debility.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)