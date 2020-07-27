Ashok Gehlot sends Governor revised proposal for assembly session

The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan Cabinet, scrambling to save the government, has sent the governor a revised proposal for an Assembly Session on July 31 while the Congress is backing its leader with a digital campaign and plans for nationwide protests to ramp up the pressure.

A day before the Supreme Court hears the case of the embattled Congress-led government, there was business-like calm in the Rajasthan capital on Sunday with Governor Kalraj Mishra meeting top officials to discuss the corona crisis.

As Congress leaders spoke in unison to support him and lash out against the BJP, the chief minister also held a separate review meeting to discuss the coronavirus crisis.

The called off its plans to protest in front of the Raj Bhawan on Monday.

“Tomorrow, Congress workers will protest in front of Raj Bhawans as part of ‘Save Democracy-Save Constitution’ agitation call. But in Rajasthan we will not do anything like that.” state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara said in a tweet, Discussion on the pandemic, the economy and the bills to be taken up are listed as part of the agenda for the assembly session in the Gehlot-led cabinet’s revised proposal sent late Saturday night, Congress sources said.

The government, fighting for survival after Gehlot’s now sacked deputy staged a rebellion with 18 other MLAs following a bitter and prolonged feud, has been pushing the governor for an opportunity to prove its numbers on the floor of the house. However, it is not immediately clear whether a floor test is part of the proposal.