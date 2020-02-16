Behind AAP's landslide win, nearly 9 months and 16 hours of work a day

In December 2019, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that Prashant Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) would devise the Aam Aadmi Party’s 2020 Assembly election campaign. Actually, IPAC had started its Delhi project in June itself.

A couple of months earlier, IPAC’s long campaign in Andhra Pradesh had yielded a massive victory for its client Jagan Mohan Reddy. Jagan got a bang for his buck — almost half of the YSR Congress Party’s Rs 86 crore election expenditure was paid as consultancy fee to IPAC. In June 2019, IPAC employees started ...