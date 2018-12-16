BJD's former warhorses Bijay Mohapatra, Dilip Ray may rejoin the party

As the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) prepares to celebrate its 21st foundation day on December 26, speculation is rife that two of its erstwhile stalwarts, Bijay Mohapatra and Dilip Ray, who played pivotal roles in founding the BJD in 1997, might rejoin the party, from which they were once thrown out. Both the leaders recently quit the BJP after being sidelined there for the past couple of years.

Mohapatra was virtually number two in the Biju Patnaik-led Janata Dal government in the state in 1990-95, during which Ray too was minister. After the death of the senior Patnaik, both ...