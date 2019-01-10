BJP open to alliances, cherishes old friends, says PM Modi

At a time when some of its allies have quit the Democratic Alliance (NDA), Prime Minister (PM) on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is open to alliances and cherished its old friends.

It is likely that the PM and BJP chief Amit Shah could expand on the theme at the BJP’s two-day Council meeting at Ramlila Ground here from Friday. Nearly 12,000 BJP leaders from across the country are set to attend the meeting, to be addressed by Modi, Shah, and other leaders.

The Council could adopt a political and an economic resolution. Party workers would expect the resolutions to address the BJP’s recent electoral defeats, its views on agrarian and rural distress, the contentious National Register of Citizens, and the Citizenship Bill.

In an interaction with party booth-level workers in (TN) through videoconferencing on Thursday, Modi recalled the “successful coalition politics” ushered in by former in the 1990s.

The PM’s reply was to a question from a party worker whether the BJP would ally with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, or Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who is yet to form his political party.

In TN itself, the BJP has lost five of its 2014 Lok Sabha polls allies. These include the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Vijayakanth’s Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, and Pattali Makkal Katchi.

Others to have quit the BJP-led since then are Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party, Kerala’s Revolutionary Socialist Party (Bolshevik), Bihar’s Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha, West Bengal’s Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, and Kuldeep Bishnoi-led Haryana Janhit Congress.

In the last one year, the Telugu Desam Party and Asom Gana Parishad have quit the The Shiv Sena has warned it might walk out of the NDA, as have Meghayala Chief Minister Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party and Uttar Pradesh’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party. During this time, the BJP has gained some allies in the Northeast and Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) has returned to the fold.

In his interaction with workers in Chennai, the PM said a strong NDA was “an article of faith for us”.

“It is not a compulsion. Even when the BJP won a strong majority on its own, we preferred to run the government with our allies. We cherish our old friends and our doors are always open for parties,” Modi said. He said the Congress has a history of “ill-treating” regional parties.

Meanwhile, the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are close to sealing their prepoll alliance for Maharashtra’s 48 seats. They have agreed to contest 20 seats each, and continue discussions for the remaining eight seats. NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday evening.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is unlikely to attend the January 19 rally of Opposition parties proposed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata, sources in his party said. The TMC is facing its own set of troubles with a couple more of its Members of Parliament (MPs) likely to quit the party to join the BJP. On Wednesday, TMC MP Saumitra Khan joined the BJP.