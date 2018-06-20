BJP-PDP divorce in Kashmir: Issues that split the alliance this year

The BJP on Tuesday pulled out of the ruling combine with the (PDP), ending the alliance's 27 - month -old government.

The move might seem sudden but tension in the alliance had been building over a long period of time. Only this year, BJP and PDP had taken opposite stands in several different issues.



Here are the major issues that divided the two parties this year:

Kathua rape

The brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old tribal girl in Kuthua was the latest flashpoint in the troubled alliance.

Along with the state, the incident had also divided the two parties. Some of the top BJP leaders in the state had backed protests against the arrest of accused in the case.

Two senior BJP ministers, Lal Singh and Prakash Chander Ganga had participated in the protest organised by a fringe right-wing group Hindu Ekta Morcha. The group called for a Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) in the case saying that the police investigation was biased.

The PDP, on the other hand, supported the police investigation and decried attempts to politicise the inhuman act.

Singh and Ganga had to finally resign from the government.

AOA

Apart from the Kathua rape, the other major point of contention between the two parties this year was their Agenda of Alliance (AoA).

In March this year, a senior PDP leader said the delay in resumption of dialogue and revival of peace initiatives between India and Pakistan was a cause of worry and had the potential of undermining the 'AoA'.

The statement did not go down well with the BJP. The party said such remarks can lead to mistrust and add to confusion among the people.



"The BJP has refuted the repeated claims being made in the media by Sartaj Madni, PDP Vice-President, that dialogue with Pakistan was the first and last condition for forging alliance with the BJP," BJP spokesperson Anil Gupta said in a statement.

Case against Army personnel

In January, filing of a case by police against an Army personnel and a infantory had divided the two parties.

The case was filed against Major Aditya and Army's 10 Garhwal over death of two civilians in firing by the Army.

BJP had demanded dropping of Major's name from the FIR saying the move would demoralise the armed forces. Chief Minister had rejected the demand.





“The Army would not be demoralised by an FIR. There can be black sheep in the Army also,” she said.