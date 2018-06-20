BJP-PDP split: Governor's rule imposed in J&K after President's nod

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the imposition of Governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reportedon Wednesday.

The two-year-old Mehbooba Mufti government in the militancy-hit state collapsed on Tuesday after the (BJP) pulled out of its alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





This will be the fourth time Governor's rule is being imposed in the state since 2008 and the eighth time since 1977.



"It has become untenable for the BJP to continue in the alliance government in Jammu and Kashmir," general secretary Ram Madhav said in New Delhi, blaming Mufti's party for the challenging security conditions in the Valley. He did not, however, name Mufti in his address to the press.

The BJP's decision was taken after consulting Prime Minister and party chief Amit Shah, news agency PTI reported.

"Keeping in mind that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and in order to control the prevailing situation in the state, we have decided that the reins of power in the state be handed over to the governor," Madhav said.

Madhav said the Centre's ruling BJP did everything feasible for the development of the state, which has been on the boil since the killing of a militant leader two years ago.

"Terrorism, violence and radicalisation have risen and fundamental rights of the citizens are under danger in the Kashmir Valley," he said after a meeting with state BJP leaders and ministers who were summoned to Delhi with little notice.

Madhav backed his party's decision to join hands with the PDP after the 2015 Assembly elections, stressing the BJP's objectives were to restore peace in the state and encourage its fast development.

Madhav mentioned the Centre's announcement of a ceasefire during Ramzan and the appointment of an interlocutor for talks with stakeholders in the Valley as confidence-building measures.

He also cited last week's killing of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari in the heart of Srinagar by unidentified gunmen. The same day -- two days before Eid -- an army soldier was abducted while going on Eid leave and killed.

"We are not questioning the intentions of PDP but they have failed in improving the condition of life in Kashmir," he added, according to PTI.





In the 2015 elections, the BJP won 25 seats and the PDP 28 in the 87-member Assembly. The Congress, which has 12 seats in the Assembly, said there was no question of an alliance with Mufti's party.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said in Delhi the BJP had committed a "Himalayan blunder" by forming the alliance, which had devastated the state and left it in "ruins".

The other major party in the state is the Conference with 15 seats. NC leader Omar Abdullah posted a cryptic remark on Twitter: "And so it has come to pass..."

BJP's decision to pull out of the ruling coalition with the PDP was seen by political parties in Jammu and Kashmir as an attempt to gain "lost ground" ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as commoners attached their hopes with the Governor's rule to restore peace and ensure the development of the state.





A group of Congress supporters burst crackers, distributed sweets and danced on a road in Jammu to express their joy over the sudden political development.

"BJP was feeling that the earth beneath its feet was fast skidding and hence pulled out of the PDP-led government with an eye on the upcoming parliamentary elections," Panthers Party chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh said.